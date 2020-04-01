Genie Mini

Motion Control in your pocket! The Genie mini is an extremely easy-to-use device to create smooth panning motion time-lapse or real-time video. Wirelessly connect to the Genie Mini using the Syrp Genie App for quick setup and simple control!

The Genie Mini is in stock, shipping time is approximately 4-6 business days.

PURCHASE

$249.00 USD

GENIE MINI

Check out this video to see how the Genie mini can help you start your journey to better films! Don't forget to download the Syrp Genie App available on Android or iOS and take a tour around in Demo mode.
TIME-LAPSE

TIME-LAPSE

Simply attach the Genie Mini to a tripod and shoot smooth panning time-lapse moves using the Syrp Genie App.
REAL-TIME VIDEO

REAL-TIME VIDEO

In video mode the Genie Mini moves at a perfectly smooth continuous speed for accurate panning moves.
PRODUCT TURNTABLE

PRODUCT TURNTABLE

Shoot smooth rotating video, create interactive 360° images of objects and completely automate your product photography when used in conjunction with the Product Turntable accessory and Syrp Genie App.
PANORAMA

PANORAMA

Shoot stunning Panoramas and 360 photos. Setup is simple and easy with the Syrp App, specify the amount of overlap, number of photos and movement right up to 360 degrees.
PORTABLE

PORTABLE

The Genie Mini packs a lot of punch and is designed to be extremely portable, easily slotting into the smallest of carry bags or even straight in your pocket.
SIMPLE

SIMPLE

The Genie Mini is designed to be incredibly simple and is beginner time-lapse friendly. The Syrp App is equip with factory pre-sets so you can start shooting straight out of the box with no technical expertise required. Just connect and shoot!
COMPATIBLE

COMPATIBLE

The Genie Mini is compatible with a huge range of cameras and works with GoPro, mirror-less camera or DSLR. Syrp Genie App is compatible with iOS and Android devices. (Not all devices are compatible, see compatibility chart at the bottom of this page for details)
2-AXIS ADD-ON

2-AXIS ADD-ON

The Genie Mini is designed to play nicely with the Genie. Shoot next level 2-axis time-lapse or motion control video and add production value to your films by syncing the two together. *Note the Sync cable for connecting Genie + Genie mini sold separately and can be found in the accessories section.
EASE IN / EASE OUT

EASE IN / EASE OUT

The ease in, ease out feature allows you to ramp your movement at the beginning and end of your time-lapse or video move. Once set, the movement will slowly rise up to your desired speed at the start of your shot and gradually dampen down at the end before coming to a complete stop.
HDR

HDR

The Genie mini enables beautiful HDR time-lapse, giving your footage a stand-out effect by allowing for greater dynamic range in your final video. Available in both Time-lapse and Panorama modes
PAN & TILT CONTROL

PAN & TILT CONTROL

The Genie Minis can also be paired together via bluetooth for Pan + Tilt control using the Pan + Tilt bracket. Once linked full control is possible from the Syrp Genie App.
GENIE MINI WHAT'S IN THE BOX

GENIE MINI WHAT'S IN THE BOX

Included with the Genie Mini is a USB charging cable to charge with any USB charging port and a 1/4"-3/8" thread adaptor for mounting the Genie Mini on a tripod plate.
FILM MAKERS

FILM MAKERS

AWARDS

AWARDS

Specifications

WHAT'S IN THE BOX

Genie Mini
Micro USB charging cable
1/4" to 3/8" thread adapter
Lens cloth

SPEED LIMITATIONS

Max Speed - 360° in 33s
Minimum Resolution - 0.005°

PAY LOAD / WEIGHT

Panning Load - 4kg (8.8lb)
Tilting Load - 3kg centered (6.6 lb)
Weight - 230g (8.1 oz)

BATTERY

Timelapse - 48+ hours
Video - 5+ hours
Charge Time - 3 Hours
Included Li-Ion Rechargeable battery

COMPATIBILITY

The Genie Mini is compatible with 100s of different cameras including DSLRs, Mirror-less cameras and video cameras. For a full list of compatible cameras see the product - Link Cable.
The Genie Mini is compatible with the following mobile devices.

iPhone:
· iPhone 5 and above

iPad:
· iPad, 3rd generation and above
· iPad mini & iPad Air

Android OS:
· Version 4.3 and above.

· Nexus 7, a small number of Nexus 7 users have experienced difficult connecting with the Genie Mini. As this does apply to all Nexus 7 devices and until we determine which ones are effected we encourage you to first test your Nexus 7 at one of our many dealers listed below.

Hardware:
· BT 4.0 (also known as BT smart or BT low energy)

INTERFACE

Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy - to Syrp App (iOS, Android)
USB - Charging
Camera Port - 2.5mm
Accessory Port - 3.5mm (Dual Genie mode + IR cable)

POWER SUPPLY

USB - Charging 5V 0.5A DC

MOUNT TYPE

1/4-20 On top
3/8-20 On bottom
Included 1/4" to 3/8" adapter

Genie Mini

Motion Control in your pocket! The Genie Mini is an extremely easy-to-use device to create smooth panning motion time-lapse or real-time video.

The Genie Mini is in stock, shipping time is approximately 3-6 business days.

 

$249.00 USD

Genie Mini Ballhead Kit

Motion Control in your pocket! The Genie Mini is an extremely easy-to-use device to create smooth panning motion time-lapse or real-time video. With Ballhead to mount your camera to the Genie Mini.

$358.00 USD

Genie Mini Pan Tilt Kit

The Genie Mini Pan Tilt Bracket provides all you need to create smooth 2-axis time-lapse and real-time video, in combination with the genie this provides an additional tracking axis.

$587.00 USD

Related products

  • Product Turntable

    Automate your product photography workflow with the latest update and accessory for the Genie Mini, the Product Turntable.

    $79.00 USD

SUPPORT

Faq

Can the Genie perform smooth real time video moves?
Yes. The Genie can be set to video mode and take perfectly smooth real time video shots. There's no link cable required for using the Genie like this and simply set the distance you would like the Genie to move and how long you would like to record for and press start. Alternatively use one of the factory pre-sets already on the device.
Can I use an external battery or power supply with the Genie?

Yes. To use the Genie with external power you will need to use a power supply with the following specification.

Power supply:
- Not charging : 10-16V DC @ 1.2A
- Charging : 14-16V DC @ 1.2A

Connector
- Internal : 2.1mm (+)
- External : 5.5mm (-)

Can mirror less cameras without remote inputs be used with the Genie?

Cameras such as the Sony NEX-7, Canon M or Nikon J1 do not have a remote input interface. The shutter is remotely triggered instead via infrared. The infrared (IR) Link cable is required to trigger these camera types. Please consult the user manual on the Support page for instructions about how to setup the IR emitter to trigger your camera.

Does the Genie perform move, shoot, move for time-lapse?

Yes. In timelapse mode the Genie performs move-shoot-move which essentially allows the unit to come to a complete stand-still before firing the shutter.

Can the Genie perform Panning and Linear movement at the same time?
The Genie is not able to perform both axis of movement at the same time and can either be used in panning mode or in linear mode.
How do I know when the battery is charged, how long will this take and how long will it last?

When the Genie is charging the light will turn orange, once fully charged the light will turn green for around 5 seconds before turning off completely. It takes approximately 4 hours to fully charge the Genie. You can charge the Genie in increments if necessary, for example during your lunch break. To fully charge the Genie, leave it on while charging. The battery life of the Genie is approximately 24 hours running a time-lapse and 6 hours + for video moves. Battery life will vary depending on how it is used and other conditions. Please make sure that the latest firmware is installed to maximise battery life.

How much weight can the Genie handle?

The Genie has been tested using a slider in a horizontal position and can move 15Kg. Weight limitations depend on a variety of other factors such as how much friction your slider or other film equipment has, whether or not you are lifting your camera vertically as well as how much your camera setup weighs.

Is there a user manual for the Genie?

Yes please visit the Resources page here Resources & Downlaods

Can I change when the Genie tells my camera to take a photo in order to get rid of any 'shake' my setup might have?

Yes. By default the Genie is setup to fire the shutter on the camera 400ms after the movement has finished. To adjust the time in which the Genie waits before firing the shutter, the move-shoot-delay should be increased:

1. In Recording mode menu select ‘timelapse’
2. Select ‘New Recording’
3. Scroll all the way down past the start icon to ‘advance setup’ (located on new screen).
4. Enter advance setup and adjust the ‘move shoot delay’ to suit.

E.G. By default the Genie waits 400ms before signaling the camera to fire the shutter, if changed to 2000ms (2secs), then the Genie will wait 2 secs before it fires the shutter on your camera thus allowing enough time for the setup to come to a complete standstill before taking a photo - Useful in cablecam setups or other scenarios whereby the Genie is unstable.

What is the maximum speed the Genie can move?

The maximum speed in panning mode is 6 seconds for a full 360 degree rotation and 25 seconds for a 1 meter (3.3 feet) linear drive movement.

What is the minimum increment the Genie can rotate in panning mode?
The smallest degree of rotation the Genie can move is 0.01 degrees in panning mode.
What is the minimum increment the Genie can track along a slider in linear mode?
The smallest step that the Genie can perform in linear mode is 0.01mm.
Which dolly / slider can be used with the Genie?
The genie was designed to work with all your existing equipment. Some tracks may however work better than others, for details of how to attach the rope to the end of the track refer to the user manual on the support page to evaluate whether your slider will suit.
Will my camera be compatible with the Genie?

In general, cameras with a remote input used for triggering the shutter will be compatible with the Genie. Usually, this input will be the same plug you use to connect a timer remote or shutter release.

Visit our link cable product page and use the dropdown menu to check if your camera is listed.

What do the 'circle' and 'line' graphics mean in the top right corner of the Genie?

The line graphic symbol is displayed when the linear accessory is attached to the Genie or if no accessory is attached at all. The correct movement parameters are then displayed as cm / m or inches / feet and the direction as either "++" or "--".  When the panning accessory is attached the graphic symbol changes to a 'circle' designating that the panning accessory is attached and the movement units are then displayed in degrees and the direction as CW (clockwise) or CCW (counter clockwise).

When connecting the Genie to the panning or linear plate it is imperative that you ensure that there is no orange showing on the lock mechanism. Even when clicked in it is advised that you physically push the lock over to ensure no orange warning color is visible.

Find a dealer

Australia
Austria
Belgium
Bulgaria
Canada
Chile
China
Croatia
Czech Republic
Denmark
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hong Kong
Hungary
India
Italy
Japan
Kuwait
Malaysia
Mexico
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Singapore
Slovakia
South Africa
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Taiwan
Thailand
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
United States

Pre orders

Pre orders are available on new products which are currently in production or existing products which are out of stock. All products in the store are in stock unless otherwise noted in the description. Pre order delivery dates are not final and Syrp makes no promises in delivering on the estimated delivery date. Pre order purchases must be paid for in full up front. Once stock is available again, delivery will be on a 'first in first served basis'. Customers may request a refund within 60 days of making the pre-order purchase but must supply a receipt of purchase in order to receive a refund.

Shipping

Orders will normally ship within [3 – 6] business days or less, after order is received, unless otherwise noted on our website. Orders ship Monday – Friday, excluding holidays, unless otherwise noted.

Import duties, taxes, and any other charges are not included in the item price or shipping cost.  These charges are the purchasers responsibility.  Please check with your country’s customs office to determine what these additional costs will be prior to completing your purchase.

The purchaser can return an item within 5 days after receiving the product in case of an incorrect shipment, a manufacturing defect or if the item doesn’t meet expectations.  Customers must contact us to request the return, explain the reason and obtain shipping instructions.

  • Syrp charges a standard [5%] restocking fee.
  • All returns must include a copy of the customers receipt.
  • All shipping costs and other fees associated with the return is at the responsibility of the customer.
  • Syrp reserves the right to have defective merchandise exchanged for replacement or repair.
  • All items must be returned in re-sellable condition to receive a full purchase price refund.
  • Please allow up to 14 business days, after Syrp receives the return,  to process and credit your return. Actual time for credit to appear on bank card will vary from bank to bank.

Terms & Conditions

Force Majeure
Neither party shall be liable to the other for any failure to perform their obligations due to an event beyond the control of such party including but not limited to any Act of God, terrorism, war, political insurgence, insurrection, riot, civil unrest, act of civil or military authority, uprising, earthquake, flood or any other natural or man made eventuality outside of our control, which causes the termination of an agreement or contract entered into, nor which could have been reasonably foreseen. Any party affected by such event shall inform the other party and shall use all reasonable endeavours to comply with these terms and conditions.
Indemnification
You agree to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless us from and against all losses, expenses, damages and costs, including reasonable legal fees, resulting from any violation of these terms and conditions or any activity related to your account (including negligent or wrongful conduct) by you or any other person accessing the site using your Internet account.
Liability

We warrant to you that any product purchased from us through our site is of satisfactory quality and reasonably fit for all the purposes for which products of the kind are commonly supplied.

Our liability for losses you suffer as a result of us breaking this agreement is strictly limited to the purchase price of the product you purchased and any losses which are a foreseeable consequence of us breaking the agreement. Losses are foreseeable where they could be contemplated by you and us at the time your order is accepted by us.

This does not include or limit in any way our liability for:

  • death or personal injury caused by our negligence;
  • fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation; or
  • any matter for which it would be illegal for us to exclude, or attempt to exclude, our liability.

We are not responsible for indirect losses which happen as a side effect of the main loss or damage and which are not foreseeable by you and us, including but not limited to:

  • loss of income or revenue;
  • loss of business;
  • loss of profits or contracts;
  • loss of anticipated savings; or
  • loss of data.
Payment
We use paypal as a safe gateway to pay for your filming groceries. If you don't have a paypal account you can still purchase using your credit card, this will be processed through the paypal gateway but you aren't required to register. Alternatively if you would like to pay via another means such as direct credit or wire transfer then please email [email protected] to obtain these details.
Copyright Notice

Privacy
All information provided here is kept completely confidential, and is kept solely to service your order. We do not share, sell or otherwise distribute any information gathered by this ordering system. If you have any questions or concerns regarding your privacy, please contact us.

Disclaimer
While we endeavour to ensure that the information on our site is correct, we do not warrant the accuracy and completeness of the material on our site. We may make changes to the material on our site, or to the products and prices described in it, at any time without notice. The material on our site may be out of date, and we make no commitment to update such material. In addition, we are not responsible for typographical errors, and are not obligated to honour incorrect prices due to typographical errors.

The material on our site is provided “as is”, without any conditions, warranties or other terms of any kind. Accordingly, to the maximum extent permitted by law, we provide you with our site on the basis that we exclude all representations, warranties, conditions and other which, but for these terms and conditions, might have effect in relation to our site.

Shipping

Orders will normally ship within [4 – 6] business days or less, after order is received, unless otherwise noted on our website. Orders ship Monday – Friday, excluding holidays, unless otherwise noted.

Import duties, taxes, and other charges are not included in the item price or shipping cost. These charges are the purchasers responsibility. Please check with your country’s customs office to determine what these additional costs will be prior to completing your purchase.

The purchaser can return an item within 5 days after receiving the product in case of an incorrect shipment, a manufacturing defect or if the item doesn’t meet expectations. Customers must contact us to request the return, explain the reason and obtain shipping instructions.

  • All returns must include a copy of the customer’s receipt.
  • All shipping cost and other fees associated with the return is at the responsibility of the customer.
  • Syrp reserves the right to have defective merchandise exchanged for replacement or repair.
  • All items must be returned in re-sellable condition to receive a full purchase price refund.
  • Please allow up to 14 business days to process and credit your return. Actual time for credit to appear on bank card will vary from bank to bank.