Genie Mini
Motion Control in your pocket! The Genie mini is an extremely easy-to-use device to create smooth panning motion time-lapse or real-time video. Wirelessly connect to the Genie Mini using the Syrp Genie App for quick setup and simple control!
The Genie Mini is in stock, shipping time is approximately 4-6 business days.
$249.00 USD
GENIE MINICheck out this video to see how the Genie mini can help you start your journey to better films! Don't forget to download the Syrp Genie App available on Android or iOS and take a tour around in Demo mode.
TIME-LAPSESimply attach the Genie Mini to a tripod and shoot smooth panning time-lapse moves using the Syrp Genie App.
REAL-TIME VIDEOIn video mode the Genie Mini moves at a perfectly smooth continuous speed for accurate panning moves.
PRODUCT TURNTABLEShoot smooth rotating video, create interactive 360° images of objects and completely automate your product photography when used in conjunction with the Product Turntable accessory and Syrp Genie App.
PANORAMAShoot stunning Panoramas and 360 photos. Setup is simple and easy with the Syrp App, specify the amount of overlap, number of photos and movement right up to 360 degrees.
PORTABLEThe Genie Mini packs a lot of punch and is designed to be extremely portable, easily slotting into the smallest of carry bags or even straight in your pocket.
SIMPLEThe Genie Mini is designed to be incredibly simple and is beginner time-lapse friendly. The Syrp App is equip with factory pre-sets so you can start shooting straight out of the box with no technical expertise required. Just connect and shoot!
COMPATIBLEThe Genie Mini is compatible with a huge range of cameras and works with GoPro, mirror-less camera or DSLR. Syrp Genie App is compatible with iOS and Android devices. (Not all devices are compatible, see compatibility chart at the bottom of this page for details)
2-AXIS ADD-ONThe Genie Mini is designed to play nicely with the Genie. Shoot next level 2-axis time-lapse or motion control video and add production value to your films by syncing the two together. *Note the Sync cable for connecting Genie + Genie mini sold separately and can be found in the accessories section.
EASE IN / EASE OUTThe ease in, ease out feature allows you to ramp your movement at the beginning and end of your time-lapse or video move. Once set, the movement will slowly rise up to your desired speed at the start of your shot and gradually dampen down at the end before coming to a complete stop.
HDRThe Genie mini enables beautiful HDR time-lapse, giving your footage a stand-out effect by allowing for greater dynamic range in your final video. Available in both Time-lapse and Panorama modes
PAN & TILT CONTROLThe Genie Minis can also be paired together via bluetooth for Pan + Tilt control using the Pan + Tilt bracket. Once linked full control is possible from the Syrp Genie App.
GENIE MINI WHAT'S IN THE BOXIncluded with the Genie Mini is a USB charging cable to charge with any USB charging port and a 1/4"-3/8" thread adaptor for mounting the Genie Mini on a tripod plate.
Specifications
Micro USB charging cable
1/4" to 3/8" thread adapter
Lens cloth
Minimum Resolution - 0.005°
Tilting Load - 3kg centered (6.6 lb)
Weight - 230g (8.1 oz)
Video - 5+ hours
Charge Time - 3 Hours
Included Li-Ion Rechargeable battery
The Genie Mini is compatible with the following mobile devices.
iPhone:
· iPhone 5 and above
iPad:
· iPad, 3rd generation and above
· iPad mini & iPad Air
Android OS:
· Version 4.3 and above.
· Nexus 7, a small number of Nexus 7 users have experienced difficult connecting with the Genie Mini. As this does apply to all Nexus 7 devices and until we determine which ones are effected we encourage you to first test your Nexus 7 at one of our many dealers listed below.
Hardware:
· BT 4.0 (also known as BT smart or BT low energy)
USB - Charging
Camera Port - 2.5mm
Accessory Port - 3.5mm (Dual Genie mode + IR cable)
3/8-20 On bottom
Included 1/4" to 3/8" adapter
SUPPORT
Yes. To use the Genie with external power you will need to use a power supply with the following specification.
Power supply:
- Not charging : 10-16V DC @ 1.2A
- Charging : 14-16V DC @ 1.2A
Connector
- Internal : 2.1mm (+)
- External : 5.5mm (-)
Cameras such as the Sony NEX-7, Canon M or Nikon J1 do not have a remote input interface. The shutter is remotely triggered instead via infrared. The infrared (IR) Link cable is required to trigger these camera types. Please consult the user manual on the Support page for instructions about how to setup the IR emitter to trigger your camera.
Yes. In timelapse mode the Genie performs move-shoot-move which essentially allows the unit to come to a complete stand-still before firing the shutter.
When the Genie is charging the light will turn orange, once fully charged the light will turn green for around 5 seconds before turning off completely. It takes approximately 4 hours to fully charge the Genie. You can charge the Genie in increments if necessary, for example during your lunch break. To fully charge the Genie, leave it on while charging. The battery life of the Genie is approximately 24 hours running a time-lapse and 6 hours + for video moves. Battery life will vary depending on how it is used and other conditions. Please make sure that the latest firmware is installed to maximise battery life.
The Genie has been tested using a slider in a horizontal position and can move 15Kg. Weight limitations depend on a variety of other factors such as how much friction your slider or other film equipment has, whether or not you are lifting your camera vertically as well as how much your camera setup weighs.
Yes please visit the Resources page here Resources & Downlaods
Can I change when the Genie tells my camera to take a photo in order to get rid of any 'shake' my setup might have?
Yes. By default the Genie is setup to fire the shutter on the camera 400ms after the movement has finished. To adjust the time in which the Genie waits before firing the shutter, the move-shoot-delay should be increased:
1. In Recording mode menu select ‘timelapse’
2. Select ‘New Recording’
3. Scroll all the way down past the start icon to ‘advance setup’ (located on new screen).
4. Enter advance setup and adjust the ‘move shoot delay’ to suit.
E.G. By default the Genie waits 400ms before signaling the camera to fire the shutter, if changed to 2000ms (2secs), then the Genie will wait 2 secs before it fires the shutter on your camera thus allowing enough time for the setup to come to a complete standstill before taking a photo - Useful in cablecam setups or other scenarios whereby the Genie is unstable.
The maximum speed in panning mode is 6 seconds for a full 360 degree rotation and 25 seconds for a 1 meter (3.3 feet) linear drive movement.
In general, cameras with a remote input used for triggering the shutter will be compatible with the Genie. Usually, this input will be the same plug you use to connect a timer remote or shutter release.
Visit our link cable product page and use the dropdown menu to check if your camera is listed.
The line graphic symbol is displayed when the linear accessory is attached to the Genie or if no accessory is attached at all. The correct movement parameters are then displayed as cm / m or inches / feet and the direction as either "++" or "--". When the panning accessory is attached the graphic symbol changes to a 'circle' designating that the panning accessory is attached and the movement units are then displayed in degrees and the direction as CW (clockwise) or CCW (counter clockwise).
When connecting the Genie to the panning or linear plate it is imperative that you ensure that there is no orange showing on the lock mechanism. Even when clicked in it is advised that you physically push the lock over to ensure no orange warning color is visible.
